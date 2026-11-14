Broomfield’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and being out in the field, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mr. Handyman of Boulder, Broomfield & surrounding areas

Mr. Handyman of Boulder, Broomfield & surrounding areas Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.00 – $33.00 per hour

Perks: Company vehicle (take home), gas card, company credit card, iPad, uniforms, paid time off, parental leave

You’ll handle carpentry, drywall, light electrical, plumbing, and remodeling while giving on-site estimates and using an iPad for scheduling. They want 7+ years of pro carpentry/remodeling experience and strong customer skills—great fit if you like both craftsmanship and talking with homeowners.

Employer: Keesen Landscape

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time (5 days/week, some weekends)

Full-time (5 days/week, some weekends) Pay: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour

Perks: PTO and sick time, medical/vision/dental, life insurance, 401(k), other benefits

Lead a landscape construction crew doing planting, irrigation, grading, sod, rock/mulch, and some hardscape work. Good for someone with landscape construction and equipment experience who wants to run jobs, train crew members, and keep projects on time and on spec.

Employer: EAS Tire & Auto

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $24 per hour

Perks: Flexible schedule, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid uniforms, tool insurance, low-cost individual health plans

Shop-based role doing oil changes, tire work, and light mechanical tasks while supporting senior techs. Great entry-to-mid level spot if you’ve got at least 1 year of tire & lube experience and want a clear path to grow in the automotive trade.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the shop or company has other openings, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.