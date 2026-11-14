undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Smart & Snuggly Dogs Ready for Adoption in Westminster
Westminster has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each pup below is looking for a safe, loving home where they can truly belong.
Armstrong
Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Terrier mix
Age: Adult (about 1 year)
Gender: Male
Color: White
Weight: About 20 lbs
Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League (EAPL) – Westminster Location
Contact: (303) 674-6442
Sir Armstrong is described as the “Knight of the Couch, Defender of Breakfast, Champion of Snuggling.” At around one year old, he’s full of fun energy and loves zoomies around the house, walks, and car rides where he’s an excellent passenger. He’s a small-to-medium boy who has already “mastered the art of living his best life” and is ready to share that life with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Armstrong and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tootsie
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: Baby (about 3 months)
Gender: Female
Color: Black
Weight: About 6 lbs
Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League (EAPL) – Westminster Location
Contact: (303) 674-6442
Tootsie is a tiny puppy with a big personality. At just six pounds, she loves people and especially loves laps—if you sit down, she’s ready to curl up. She’s a playful chewer who enjoys toys and bones and is still learning that fingers are not on the menu. Tootsie will need a family ready for all the usual puppy training, patience, and love.
👉 Meet Tootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aurora
Breed: Husky mix
Age: Young (about 11 months)
Gender: Female
Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League (EAPL) – Westminster Location
Contact: (303) 674-6442
Aurora is a stunning young Husky mix with beauty, brains, and lots of energy. At around 11 months old, she’s smart, curious, affectionate, and eager to be someone’s best adventure buddy. She’d love hikes, outings, and then couch time with belly rubs. She doesn’t necessarily need a backyard, but she does need an active person or family who can keep her mind and body busy.
👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boscoe
Breed: Pug
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
Adoption Fee: $800
Shelter/Rescue: Pugs and Hugs Rescue Inc
Location: Westminster, CO
Boscoe is an adult Pug looking for a home through a breed-focused rescue. If you love that classic Pug look and personality, Boscoe may be your guy. His adoption fee helps cover his care and the rescue’s ongoing work helping other Pugs in need.
👉 Meet Boscoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Westminster, CO, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call the listed shelters or rescues to ask about visits, meet-and-greets, and adoption steps, and share this list with friends who might be looking.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.