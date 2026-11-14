Westminster has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each pup below is looking for a safe, loving home where they can truly belong.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Terrier mix

Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Gender: Male

Color: White

Weight: About 20 lbs

Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League (EAPL) – Westminster Location

Contact: (303) 674-6442

Sir Armstrong is described as the “Knight of the Couch, Defender of Breakfast, Champion of Snuggling.” At around one year old, he’s full of fun energy and loves zoomies around the house, walks, and car rides where he’s an excellent passenger. He’s a small-to-medium boy who has already “mastered the art of living his best life” and is ready to share that life with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Armstrong and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Weight: About 6 lbs

Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League (EAPL) – Westminster Location

Contact: (303) 674-6442

Tootsie is a tiny puppy with a big personality. At just six pounds, she loves people and especially loves laps—if you sit down, she’s ready to curl up. She’s a playful chewer who enjoys toys and bones and is still learning that fingers are not on the menu. Tootsie will need a family ready for all the usual puppy training, patience, and love.

👉 Meet Tootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Age: Young (about 11 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League (EAPL) – Westminster Location

Contact: (303) 674-6442

Aurora is a stunning young Husky mix with beauty, brains, and lots of energy. At around 11 months old, she’s smart, curious, affectionate, and eager to be someone’s best adventure buddy. She’d love hikes, outings, and then couch time with belly rubs. She doesn’t necessarily need a backyard, but she does need an active person or family who can keep her mind and body busy.

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption Fee: $800

Shelter/Rescue: Pugs and Hugs Rescue Inc

Location: Westminster, CO

Boscoe is an adult Pug looking for a home through a breed-focused rescue. If you love that classic Pug look and personality, Boscoe may be your guy. His adoption fee helps cover his care and the rescue’s ongoing work helping other Pugs in need.

👉 Meet Boscoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Westminster, CO, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call the listed shelters or rescues to ask about visits, meet-and-greets, and adoption steps, and share this list with friends who might be looking.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.