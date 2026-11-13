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📢 Home help & no-cost senior care programs in Broomfield
📢 Non-medical home care & free city programs in Broomfield
If you’re helping an older parent in Broomfield, there are local options for extra support at home.
Non-medical home care means practical help in someone’s own home. A caregiver can assist with bathing, dressing, meal prep, light housekeeping, errands, companionship, and give family caregivers a break.
Griswold Home Care – Westminster, Broomfield & Boulder
- Services: personal care, homemaking, companionship, respite, and 24/7 care
- Phone: 303-625-7503
- You can ask about: hourly rates, minimum visit length, weekend/holiday charges, and whether you can have the same caregiver each visit.
Why this matters in Broomfield Broomfield Senior Services lists Griswold as its contracted provider for two no-cost programs for eligible Broomfield residents age 60+:
- Caregiver Respite Program – temporary in-home care so a regular caregiver can take a break
- Homemaker Services Program – limited help with household tasks
Eligibility depends on Broomfield residency and the type of help needed. Details and applications are on Broomfield’s website.
A simple way to start: pick the hardest part of the week (for example, one afternoon for meals and laundry), then call Griswold to see what kind of visit fits that time.
More Info: Non-Medical in Broomfield, CO | Seniors Blue Book
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