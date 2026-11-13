Broomfield has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from light evening cleaning to full-time outdoor work. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Better Business Cleaning

Better Business Cleaning Location: Broomfield, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Short evening shifts on Mondays and Thursdays (3–5 hours/week total), with a flexible schedule and paid training. Light office cleaning (trash, vacuum, mop, wipe surfaces), no experience needed, but you must be dependable and able to work on your own.

Employer: Aquality Pools & Spas Ltd

Aquality Pools & Spas Ltd Location: Broomfield, CO (in person, field-based)

(in person, field-based) Type: Full-time, M–F ~6:30am–4:30pm

Pay: $27.28 – $32.86 per hour (40–50 hours/week)

Year-round residential pool and spa maintenance with a focus on Pentair and CoverStar equipment. You get on-the-job training, tools provided, company truck, 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, bonuses, and regular raises—great if you like problem-solving, working outside, and talking with customers.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.