Broomfield retail is busy right now—especially shoes, jewelry, groceries, and cannabis. If you like helping people in person, there’s a nice mix of flexible, seasonal, and full-time roles open.

Employer: Pandora

Pandora Location: Broomfield, CO (FlatIron Crossing)

Type: Part-time, very flexible hours

Pay (Colorado): $15.16–$18.25/hour, commensurate with experience

You’ll jump in during peak times (evenings, weekends, holidays) to help fans style jewelry and hit sales goals. Great if you want a small, flexible schedule and enjoy fashion and customer connection.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

You’ll help customers find shoes, keep the store organized, and support daily tasks like pricing and inventory. Good fit if you love shoes, like a small team feel, and want a short-term role with an employee discount.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Same core role as above, posted on a different site—worth checking both if you apply through Indeed. You’ll focus on customer service, stocking, and keeping the store clean and easy to shop.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Lead the team, support hiring and training, and run the store when the manager is out. Good next step if you have at least 1+ year of sales (retail preferred) and want leadership experience plus shoe discounts and benefits (for eligible full-time roles).

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Duplicate role via Indeed with the same responsibilities and perks as the LinkedIn posting. Use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s platform.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Part-time

You’ll shop online orders in-store, pick quality items, bag them, and prep for pickup. Great if you like staying active, working behind the scenes, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts (plus benefits if eligible).

Employer: LPCD, LLC (The Dab)

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour + tips

Help customers choose cannabis products, explain effects and safety, and handle sales. You’ll need a valid MED badge; in return you get health, dental, vision, PTO, and product discounts, plus steady set shifts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—retail roles in Broomfield tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.