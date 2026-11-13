Broomfield’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from VP level to early-career field sales. If you’re ready to earn more or level up your title, these are worth a look.

Employer: Horizon Family Brands (Horizon Organic)

Horizon Family Brands (Horizon Organic) Location: Broomfield, CO (remote with preference for Broomfield/hybrid)

(remote with preference for Broomfield/hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $225,000 base

Lead grocery channel strategy for a major organic dairy brand, owning executive customer relationships, P&L, and a high-performing sales team. Ideal if you have 10+ years CPG sales leadership and want big impact across marketing, finance, and shopper marketing.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Broomfield, CO (hybrid; ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid; ~3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $182,000 base

Product marketing role shaping how Victor products are positioned and launched across North America. You’ll work on go-to-market plans, sales enablement, content, and competitive insights at a large global firm with strong benefits and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Partners Group

Location: Broomfield/Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000 base + bonus & equity potential

Great fit if you love finance + writing. Create pitchbooks, RFP responses, and investor materials for private credit strategies, working closely with investment and sales teams. Comes with 25 vacation days, 13 holidays, 401(k) match, and sabbatical after five years.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Earnings: Estimated $80,000 – $120,000 first year (base + uncapped commission)

Field sales role selling pest control solutions to local businesses, with company vehicle, iPhone/iPad, and paid training (no prior industry experience needed). Good for competitive, people-focused sellers who want recession-resistant work and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.