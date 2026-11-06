🛒 Broomfield Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Broomfield’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Location: Broomfield, CO (Flatiron Crossing)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.65 – $22.75/hour, based on experience

Lead by example in a well-known denim brand store—help with sales, customer service, and opening/closing as a key holder. Perks include a 50% employee discount, 401(k) with up to 125% match on 6%, paid volunteer hours, and growth paths across Levi’s, Dockers, and Beyond Yoga.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers at the fuel center, run the register, and keep the area clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast pace, can work with little supervision, and want steady hours with a big grocery brand.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time (minimum 35 hours/week)

(minimum 35 hours/week) Pay: From $21/hour plus commission and bonus opportunities

Run the day-to-day at a tanning and wellness salon—hire and coach staff, drive sales, and keep the store clean and organized. Comes with health, dental, vision insurance, paid time off, flexible schedule, and clear advancement opportunities.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good customer service roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.