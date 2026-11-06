🏗️ Broomfield, CO Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Broomfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in clean energy, safety, and aerospace. Here are several strong roles if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: Justrite Safety Group

Justrite Safety Group Location: Broomfield, CO (Manufacturing Engineering team)

(Manufacturing Engineering team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $120,000/year + annual incentive plan

Work on new safety products from concept to launch, using SolidWorks and driving process improvements on the manufacturing floor. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in mechanical/manufacturing engineering and want strong benefits, 401(k) with match, and flexible work options.

Employer: Stem Inc

Location: Broomfield, CO (Hybrid, 2–3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $162,480 – $243,720/year (US National), bonus eligible

Lead the Americas engineering team delivering SCADA, EMS, PPC, and site networking for solar and energy storage projects across C&I and utility scale. Ideal if you have 12+ years in power/solar/energy storage, 5+ years managing engineers, and want to shape standards and processes in a global clean energy company with day-one health benefits, 401(k), and flexible time off.

Employer: Gauge Engineering Services

Location: Broomfield, CO (onsite with some hybrid flexibility)

(onsite with some hybrid flexibility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support spacecraft and ground system development, from requirements and power analysis to integration and verification, using MBSE/Cameo and working with multi‑discipline teams. Best for someone with 5+ years electrical/electrical systems engineering, aerospace or satellite experience, and an active TS/SCI clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or a general careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.