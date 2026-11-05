🏭 Broomfield Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Broomfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on pros. Here are a few strong roles if you like building, fixing, and running serious equipment.

Employer: Sierra Space

Sierra Space Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.55 – $44.77/hour

Senior-level role working on flight hardware and spacecraft systems. You’ll lead complex mechanical assembly, testing, and troubleshooting, and mentor junior techs in a high-precision, safety-focused environment with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: MKS Instruments

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Entry-level friendly machinist job running conventional and automatic machines, working from blueprints, and checking tight tolerances. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of machine shop experience and want steady work with a full benefits package.

Employer: ProCaps Laboratories

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $29.00/hour

Lead operator role on cleansing bar and chocolate production lines. You’ll be the go-to troubleshooter for complex equipment, train other operators, and help drive safety and quality in a GMP-regulated plant, with strong health benefits and bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.