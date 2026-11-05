💰 Several High-Paying Tax Roles in Broomfield, CO

Broomfield’s finance scene is busy right now, especially in tax and credits. If you’re a CPA or tax pro, there are some strong options here with national-level work and solid pay.

Employer: Plante Moran

Plante Moran Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $167,000 – $248,500 (CO/IL/OH/MA range)

Lead complex corporate tax work, including ASC 740 income tax provisions for public and private clients. You’ll be the primary engagement manager, a firm-wide technical resource, and you’ll mentor staff while helping drive business growth.

Employer: Plante Moran

Plante Moran Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,500 – $139,500 (CO/IL/OH/MA range)

Great fit if you’re into renewable energy and federal tax credits. You’ll research and support claims for Sections 48, 48E, 45, 45Y credits, write technical memos, and work with a mix of commercial, nonprofit, and government clients.

Employer: Plante Moran

Plante Moran Location: Broomfield, CO (with travel; some remote flexibility noted)

(with travel; some remote flexibility noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: $206,500 – $262,500 (CO/IL/OH/MA range)

Senior leader role building a national 6418 tax credit transferability practice. You’ll own market development, lead a growing team, and guide clients through the full lifecycle of buying and selling clean-energy tax credits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties, travel, and how their hybrid model works.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.