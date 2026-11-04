📣 Broomfield, CO Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

Broomfield’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from local insurance sales to big-name finance and tech. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Devine Business Group

Devine Business Group Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Salary: $85,000–$95,000/year (draw + commission + bonuses)

Business-to-business supplemental insurance sales with a built-in leadership and training path. You’ll own your territory, sell in person Monday–Friday, and help train future sales reps while building a long-term book of business.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Broomfield, CO (Investor Center)

(Investor Center) Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $60,000–$75,000/year base (plus potential bonus/variable pay)

Face-to-face client relationship and financial planning role with an existing book of business and strong training support. Great fit if you have Series 7 & 66 (or can get 66) and want stable pay, big-brand benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Caterpillar Inc. (Cat® Digital)

Location: Broomfield, CO (also hiring in IL & TX)

(also hiring in IL & TX) Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,710–$169,060/year

High-impact technical sales role selling Cat’s VisionLink fleet management platform to large commercial customers. You’ll lead demos, design solutions, and travel for customer meetings—ideal if you have 5+ years in SaaS/telematics/fleet tech and enjoy complex B2B sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.