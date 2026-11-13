The Broome County Humane Society in Binghamton is seeking an adult-only home for Dorian, a rescued dog who arrived in June at 40 pounds and has since gained 26 pounds and is now healthy. Dorian’s adoption fee is waived (sponsored by Don H.) and his ideal home has no cats, careful supervision, and, if there is another dog, a required meet-and-greet and separate feeding. The shelter is located at 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903, open Tuesday–Friday 12–5 PM and Saturday 11–4 PM (closed Sunday and Monday); contact 607-724-3709 or info@bchumanesoc.com. More information: https://bchumanesoc.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Broome County Humane Society