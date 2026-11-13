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Binghamton
Two Found Dogs Held at Broome County Humane Society
10 days ago
Two female dogs were found in the Town of Union near William Hill Park with no microchips and are being held at The Broome County Humane Society – Front Street location, 110 Cutler Pond Rd., Binghamton, NY 13905. Owners must provide a redemption fee, a valid rabies certificate, and a current dog license to reclaim their dog during redemption hours, Sunday–Friday 8:00 AM–4:00 PM and Saturday 8:00 AM–3:00 PM. For more information or to confirm ownership, contact the Humane Society at 607-724-3709 or info@bchumanesoc.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Broome County Humane Society
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