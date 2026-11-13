Two female dogs were found in the Town of Union near William Hill Park with no microchips and are being held at The Broome County Humane Society – Front Street location, 110 Cutler Pond Rd., Binghamton, NY 13905. Owners must provide a redemption fee, a valid rabies certificate, and a current dog license to reclaim their dog during redemption hours, Sunday–Friday 8:00 AM–4:00 PM and Saturday 8:00 AM–3:00 PM. For more information or to confirm ownership, contact the Humane Society at 607-724-3709 or info@bchumanesoc.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Broome County Humane Society