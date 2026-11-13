The Broome County Public Library will host a free holiday ornament workshop with B.C. Stitchers on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the Decker Room. Adults can make a cross-stitched snowman ornament, with all supplies and kits provided, and anyone who registers and attends will be entered to win one of 10 free admission tickets to Roberson’s Home for the Holidays event. Registration is free and closes on November 21, 2026, at 8:00 AM; register here: https://www.thebcpl.org/event/embroider-holiday-ornament-bc-stitchers-19205

This content is adapted from materials provided by Broome County Public Library