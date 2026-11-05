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Broome County

📢 How to reserve and cancel BC Lift ADA rides

7 days ago
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💰 How to book and cancel BC Lift ADA rides

BC Lift is Broome County’s ADA paratransit service. Here’s how to reserve a ride:

  • Call 607-275-5155 or reserve online from your computer or smartphone.
  • Requests are only processed Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–3:00 PM.
  • Book at least 1 business day in advance, and no more than 7 days ahead.
  • No reservations are accepted on major holidays.

Have this info ready:

  • Name, phone number
  • Pick-up and destination addresses
  • Date of ride and pick-up time
  • Any appointment time and what time you want to go home
  • If anyone will accompany you

Visitors with ADA paratransit approval elsewhere can use BC Lift for 21 days in a 365-day period and may be asked for an ADA ID card or proof of disability.

To cancel, call 607-275-5155 at least 1 hour before pickup. Less than an hour, or not being there when the bus arrives, may count as a no-show and could lead to suspension after warning letters. Trip denials and no-show rules are detailed in the Paratransit Policy and Procedure Manual.

More Info: BC Lift ADA Reserve - Broome County

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