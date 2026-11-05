📢 How to reserve and cancel BC Lift ADA rides

💰 How to book and cancel BC Lift ADA rides

BC Lift is Broome County’s ADA paratransit service. Here’s how to reserve a ride:

Call 607-275-5155 or reserve online from your computer or smartphone.

or reserve online from your computer or smartphone. Requests are only processed Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–3:00 PM .

. Book at least 1 business day in advance , and no more than 7 days ahead.

, and no more than ahead. No reservations are accepted on major holidays.

Have this info ready:

Name, phone number

Pick-up and destination addresses

Date of ride and pick-up time

of ride and Any appointment time and what time you want to go home

and what time you want to go home If anyone will accompany you

Visitors with ADA paratransit approval elsewhere can use BC Lift for 21 days in a 365-day period and may be asked for an ADA ID card or proof of disability.

To cancel, call 607-275-5155 at least 1 hour before pickup. Less than an hour, or not being there when the bus arrives, may count as a no-show and could lead to suspension after warning letters. Trip denials and no-show rules are detailed in the Paratransit Policy and Procedure Manual.