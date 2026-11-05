💰 How to apply for BC Lift ADA paratransit in Broome County

If you can’t use BC Transit’s fixed-route buses because of a disability, you may qualify for BC Lift paratransit service.

How to apply

Download the BC Lift application (2 parts).

(2 parts). Part 1: you complete.

you complete. Part 2: your health care professional completes.

your completes. In both parts, explain why and when you cannot use the fixed-route system.

you cannot use the fixed-route system. If you can’t download the form or need a non-English version, contact BC Transit and they will send or accommodate you.

Your application is reviewed by the BC Lift Eligibility Review Board, which looks at your functional abilities, environmental barriers, and your ability to use regular buses. A decision is made within 21 days of receiving your application.

You’ll get a letter saying if you are permanent, temporary, conditional, or ineligible. If denied, you have 60 days to mail a written appeal to: Southern Tier Independence Center, 135 E. Frederick St., Binghamton, NY 13904.

Approved riders get an ADA card for reduced fares on BC Transit fixed-route buses. Travel training is available—contact the Mobility Manager for details.

For relay assistance, dial 7-1-1 or 1-800-421-1220.