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Broome County
📢 How to reserve and cancel Broome OFA Mini-Bus rides
7 days ago
💼 How to reserve or cancel an OFA Mini-Bus ride
Broome County’s Office for Aging Mini-Bus rides must be reserved at least 1 business day ahead and no more than 7 days in advance.
How to reserve
- Call 607-275-5164.
- Enter your Client ID and Password (keep these private), then follow the prompts.
- Press 0 to speak to an operator if you’re a new rider or going to a new location.
- Or submit an online request Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–3:00 PM.
- No ride requests are accepted on major holidays.
Have this ready:
- Name, phone number
- Pick-up and destination addresses
- Date of ride and pick-up/appointment times
- Return time and if someone is accompanying you
Day-before & timing tips
- Call after 4:00 PM the day before to review your ride time.
- Plan extra time; this is a shared ride service.
Cancellations & no-shows
- Cancel by calling 607-275-5164 at least 1 hour before pick-up.
- Less than 1 hour or not being there = “no show.”
- 3 no-shows in 30 days may lead to a 30-day suspension, but you can contact the office to explain or appeal a suspension.
More Info: OFA Reserve - Broome County
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