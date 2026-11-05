Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Broome County

📢 How to reserve and cancel Broome OFA Mini-Bus rides

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZRuH_1GoC9a7C00

💼 How to reserve or cancel an OFA Mini-Bus ride

Broome County’s Office for Aging Mini-Bus rides must be reserved at least 1 business day ahead and no more than 7 days in advance.

How to reserve

  • Call 607-275-5164.
    • Enter your Client ID and Password (keep these private), then follow the prompts.
    • Press 0 to speak to an operator if you’re a new rider or going to a new location.
  • Or submit an online request Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–3:00 PM.
  • No ride requests are accepted on major holidays.

Have this ready:

  • Name, phone number
  • Pick-up and destination addresses
  • Date of ride and pick-up/appointment times
  • Return time and if someone is accompanying you

Day-before & timing tips

  • Call after 4:00 PM the day before to review your ride time.
  • Plan extra time; this is a shared ride service.

Cancellations & no-shows

  • Cancel by calling 607-275-5164 at least 1 hour before pick-up.
  • Less than 1 hour or not being there = “no show.”
  • 3 no-shows in 30 days may lead to a 30-day suspension, but you can contact the office to explain or appeal a suspension.

More Info: OFA Reserve - Broome County

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments