📢 How to reserve and cancel Broome OFA Mini-Bus rides

💼 How to reserve or cancel an OFA Mini-Bus ride

Broome County’s Office for Aging Mini-Bus rides must be reserved at least 1 business day ahead and no more than 7 days in advance.

How to reserve

Call 607-275-5164 . Enter your Client ID and Password (keep these private), then follow the prompts. Press 0 to speak to an operator if you’re a new rider or going to a new location.

. Or submit an online request Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–3:00 PM .

. No ride requests are accepted on major holidays.

Have this ready:

Name, phone number

Pick-up and destination addresses

Date of ride and pick-up/appointment times

of ride and Return time and if someone is accompanying you

Day-before & timing tips

Call after 4:00 PM the day before to review your ride time.

the day before to review your ride time. Plan extra time; this is a shared ride service.

Cancellations & no-shows