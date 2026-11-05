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🏥 Broomall Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings to Explore
Broomall’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in both pediatrics and senior care. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your commute short.
Speech Language Pathologist – Preschool Age (CFY Welcome)
- Employer: Talk, Eat, Play, Grow
- Location: Broomall, PA (in-person, preschool sites in Delaware County)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (min. 2 days/week for part-time)
- Pay: $50.00 – $60.00 per hour
Work with 3–5 year olds in a growing local practice that offers competitive pay and room to grow. Great option if you love early intervention and they’re open to strong CFY candidates, so you don’t need years of experience to get started.
MDS LPN
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Broomall, PA (skilled nursing facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., no weekends
- Pay: Based on experience
LPN role focused on the Resident Assessment Instrument (RAI) process in a skilled nursing setting. Standout perks include daily or weekly pay options, strong PTO and benefits, 401(k), tuition help, and a family-style, team-focused atmosphere.
Speech Language Pathologist
- Employer: Pine View Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Location: Broomall, PA (nursing home)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Full-time SLP role in a long-term care setting, handling evaluations, treatment, documentation, and ethical billing. Requires 1 year of SNF experience and a current PA SLP license; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Broomall tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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