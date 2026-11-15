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Brooksville
🏥 Brooksville, FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
4 days ago
Brooksville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and home health groups adding new roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, lab work, or pharmacy, there’s solid opportunity here right now.
New Nurse RN Residency – Galen Students (Dec 2026 Grads)
- Employer: HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Type: Full-time, paid RN residency
- Salary: Not listed
- Who it’s for: Galen College of Nursing December 2026 graduates only
This is a year-long nurse residency program with hands-on training, preceptorship, simulations, and strong support as you move from student to RN. Comes with HCA’s full benefits package, education support, and growth paths in a large 350-bed hospital.
Staff Pharmacist – Compounding Focus
- Employer: Paragon Pharmaceuticals PLLC
- Location: Brooksville, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about prescription verification and non-sterile compounding oversight—no routine sterile compounding. Great fit if you have a Florida pharmacist license (plus other states like CA/TX preferred) and enjoy quality assurance, USP <795>, and regulatory work in a growing compounding pharmacy.
Physical Therapist (PT) – Home Health, Full Time
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Brooksville, FL (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus (noted in posting)
Provide in-home PT focused on mobility, independence, and safety, with specialty programs like balance/fall prevention and joint replacement. Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and strong support for continuing education and scholarships.
Phlebotomist – FT Days (Rotating Weekends)
- Employer: HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Type: Full-time, day shift (rotating weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a busy hospital lab doing specimen collection, processing, and registration across all ages. Ideal if you have 1–3 years clinical lab experience and phlebotomy/MA/EMT background; includes comprehensive HCA benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and strong job stability.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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