Brooksville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and home health groups adding new roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, lab work, or pharmacy, there’s solid opportunity here right now.

Employer: HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital Location: Brooksville, FL

Type: Full-time, paid RN residency

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Who it’s for: Galen College of Nursing December 2026 graduates only

This is a year-long nurse residency program with hands-on training, preceptorship, simulations, and strong support as you move from student to RN. Comes with HCA’s full benefits package, education support, and growth paths in a large 350-bed hospital.

Employer: Paragon Pharmaceuticals PLLC

Location: Brooksville, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about prescription verification and non-sterile compounding oversight—no routine sterile compounding. Great fit if you have a Florida pharmacist license (plus other states like CA/TX preferred) and enjoy quality assurance, USP <795>, and regulatory work in a growing compounding pharmacy.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Brooksville, FL (home health)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus (noted in posting)

Provide in-home PT focused on mobility, independence, and safety, with specialty programs like balance/fall prevention and joint replacement. Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and strong support for continuing education and scholarships.

Employer: HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Location: Brooksville, FL

Type: Full-time, day shift (rotating weekends)

(rotating weekends) Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy hospital lab doing specimen collection, processing, and registration across all ages. Ideal if you have 1–3 years clinical lab experience and phlebotomy/MA/EMT background; includes comprehensive HCA benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and strong job stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.