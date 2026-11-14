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🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Brooksville
Brooksville has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a loving home. All of these pups are waiting patiently at local shelters for someone just like you.
Fletcher
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Phone: (352) 796-2711
Fletcher is a handsome medium-sized mixed breed boy with a rich chestnut coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.
👉 Meet Fletcher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sonoco
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Phone: (352) 796-2711
Sonoco is a young black-and-white puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of love.
👉 Meet Sonoco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sinclair
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Phone: (352) 796-2711
Sinclair is another adorable black-and-white puppy looking for a forever home. He’ll thrive with someone who can guide him through puppyhood with patience and consistency.
👉 Meet Sinclair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BABY GIRL
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Hernando County Animal Shelter
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Phone: (352) 796-5062
BABY GIRL is a medium-sized terrier mix with a soft tan coat. As an adult, she’s ready to bond with a family who will give her stability, care, and kindness.
👉 Meet BABY GIRL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Brooksville, FL, please consider visiting these shelters, calling for more information, or sharing these pups with friends and family. Your help could be what gets them into a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.