Brooksville has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a loving home. All of these pups are waiting patiently at local shelters for someone just like you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Phone: (352) 796-2711

Fletcher is a handsome medium-sized mixed breed boy with a rich chestnut coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Fletcher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Phone: (352) 796-2711

Sonoco is a young black-and-white puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Sonoco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Phone: (352) 796-2711

Sinclair is another adorable black-and-white puppy looking for a forever home. He’ll thrive with someone who can guide him through puppyhood with patience and consistency.

👉 Meet Sinclair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Hernando County Animal Shelter

Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Phone: (352) 796-5062

BABY GIRL is a medium-sized terrier mix with a soft tan coat. As an adult, she’s ready to bond with a family who will give her stability, care, and kindness.

👉 Meet BABY GIRL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Brooksville, FL, please consider visiting these shelters, calling for more information, or sharing these pups with friends and family. Your help could be what gets them into a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.