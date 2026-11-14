Brooksville has some very special kittens hoping for a cozy, forever home. All of these babies are waiting at Humane Society of the Nature Coast and would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Phone: (352) 796-2711

Sprout is a tiny orange sweetheart looking for a safe, loving family to grow up with. As a young kitten, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Sprout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Phone: (352) 796-2711

Kohl is a soft gray baby who’s ready to leave the shelter for a real home. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Kohl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Phone: (352) 796-2711

Hemostat is a sleek black kitten with lots of life ahead of her. She’s looking for a family who will keep her safe indoors and give her plenty of toys and snuggles.

👉 Meet Hemostat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Phone: (352) 796-2711

Umbra is a darling gray kitten hoping for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved. She’s young, so she’ll adapt well to a new routine and family.

👉 Meet Umbra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Humane Society of the Nature Coast at (352) 796-2711 to ask about these little ones and schedule a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.