Brooksville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic desks to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady, local work.

Employer: HCA Florida Oak Hill Family Care (HCA Healthcare)

HCA Florida Oak Hill Family Care (HCA Healthcare) Location: Brooksville, FL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (no nights, weekends, holidays)

(no nights, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

Handle referrals, schedule appointments, and work with insurance so patients get the care they need. This role is great if you like organized office work in healthcare, want regular weekday hours, and value a big benefits package (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition and loan support).

Employer: Kim Sobecki (private family)

Location: Brooksville, FL

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Provide one-on-one support to a 36-year-old autistic adult with significant disabilities in a home setting. Ideal if you have strong experience with autistic adults, are comfortable with ADLs, mobility support, seizures, oxygen use, and want meaningful, higher-paying part-time work.

Employer: Amada Senior Care North Tampa

Location: Brooksville, FL (serving Pasco & Hillsborough County)

(serving Pasco & Hillsborough County) Type: Hourly, W2, in-home care

Pay: $17.50 per hour, weekly pay

Support seniors at home with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good fit if you have 3+ years of caregiving experience, a driver’s license, and want flexible shifts with a known senior care brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Brooksville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.