Brooksville has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you like steady hours and working with people. Here are a few good full-time picks in town.

Employer: HCA Florida Oak Hill Family Care (HCA Healthcare)

HCA Florida Oak Hill Family Care (HCA Healthcare) Location: Brooksville, FL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call)

(no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call) Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a medical office: phones, check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, payments, and basic office tasks. Comes with HCA’s comprehensive benefits, retirement match, paid time off, and education support; 1–3 years’ medical office experience and EHR use are preferred.

Employer: Florida Hauling & Demo

Location: Brooksville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office support for a local demolition and site work company. You’ll answer phones and emails, schedule estimates and jobs, coordinate with the field crew, and enter invoices and payments in QuickBooks while keeping files and records organized.

Employer: Brookridge Community Property Owners

Location: Brooksville, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Front-desk and general office role in a community setting: greeting visitors, phones, data entry, filing, scheduling, mail, and light accounts receivable in QuickBooks. Great fit if you’re organized, friendly, and comfortable with Microsoft Office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local office jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.