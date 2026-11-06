🏥 Brooksville FL Healthcare: Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring

Brooksville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff to keep up. If you’re in nursing or dental care, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: Dental Care Alliance

Dental Care Alliance Location: Brooksville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on chairside role in a modern office with advanced dental technology. Offers flexible scheduling, health, dental, vision, life and disability, 401(k), and support for continuing education. Requires prior dental assisting experience, X-ray certification, and either a certified program or on-the-job training.

Employer: HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Location: Brooksville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Med/Surg RN role at a 350-bed hospital with a strong reputation and wide range of services. You’ll assess, plan, and deliver care, give meds, and educate patients and families. Requires Florida RN license (or compact), ASN or nursing diploma, AHA BLS, and acute care experience is preferred. Offers a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and various wellbeing programs.

Employer: HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Location: Brooksville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized role focused on infection prevention, surveillance, and data analysis across the hospital. You’ll help shape policies, run surveys/rounds, and educate staff on infection control. Requires RN diploma/ADN or Medical Technologist background, relevant clinical experience, and Certification in Infection Control within 2 years. Comes with the same robust HCA benefits, including medical, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, and education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.