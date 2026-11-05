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Brooksville
Half-off adoptions for senior dog Chance Bigheart
3 days ago
Humane Society of the Nature Coast in Brooksville is offering 50% off all adoptions this weekend and is highlighting Chance Bigheart, a nearly 10-year-old, 80‑pound dog who has been in the shelter for almost 7 months and needs a home where he is the only pet. Chance is very friendly with people and can be met at 7200 Mobley Rd., Brooksville, FL, from 11:00 AM–4:30 PM (closed Wednesdays).
This content is adapted from materials provided by Humane Society of the Nature Coast
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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