Half-off adoptions for senior dog Chance Bigheart

Humane Society of the Nature Coast in Brooksville is offering 50% off all adoptions this weekend and is highlighting Chance Bigheart, a nearly 10-year-old, 80‑pound dog who has been in the shelter for almost 7 months and needs a home where he is the only pet. Chance is very friendly with people and can be met at 7200 Mobley Rd., Brooksville, FL, from 11:00 AM–4:30 PM (closed Wednesdays).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Humane Society of the Nature Coast