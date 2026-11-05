🐶 Playful Brooksville Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love

Brooksville has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, these pups are waiting for you.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Contact: (352) 796-2711

Sage Spice is a young pup with a striking gray-blue coat who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, he’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Sage Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Contact: (352) 796-2711

Rosemary Spice is a lovely black-and-white adult dog who may be a great match if you prefer a dog past the puppy stage. She’s ready for a stable, caring home where she can settle in.

👉 Meet Rosemary Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Hernando County Animal Shelter

Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Contact: (352) 796-5062

Lavonte Dog-vid is a medium terrier mix with a handsome gray-blue coat. As an adult, he’s ready to move into a home that can give him structure, exercise, and affection.

👉 Meet LAVONTE DOG-VID and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hernando County Animal Shelter

Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Contact: (352) 796-5062

Misty is a chocolate-colored terrier mix who’s hoping for a calm, loving home. She’s an adult dog, so she may be a good fit for families who want a companion past the puppy phase.

👉 Meet MISTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Brooksville, please consider visiting Humane Society of the Nature Coast or Hernando County Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.