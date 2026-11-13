Brookston’s manufacturing scene is growing, and Mission Critical Group is hiring for key roles on their power systems team. If you like hands-on work and building things that keep big facilities running, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group Location: Brookston, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help set and improve quality standards for custom power systems used in data centers, healthcare, and more. This role fits someone with a Bachelor’s in engineering (or equivalent) and 1–3 years in manufacturing, who enjoys audits, problem-solving, and leading training on quality processes.

Employer: Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group Location: Brookston, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role wiring control panels and switchboards from diagrams for power generation projects. Great if you have electrical hand tool experience, like detailed work, and want steady shop-floor work with clear safety standards and some travel between facilities.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how your experience might fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.