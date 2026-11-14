Brook Park has steady demand right now for hands-on utility work, especially for folks with electrical skills and a clean driving record.

Below is one solid opening that’s posted in several places, but it’s the same role with the same employer.

Employer: Excel Fluid Group

Excel Fluid Group Location: Brook Park, OH

Type: Full-time , first shift, Monday–Thursday, 10-hour shifts , overnight travel required

, first shift, , overnight travel required Category: Utilities & Infrastructure / Field Service

You’ll work on pump stations and control systems—doing electrical diagnostics, repairs, installs, and preventive maintenance for lift stations and control panels. This is a good fit if you have a strong electrical background, are comfortable in confined spaces, can lift 25–50+ lbs, and like being out in the field working with municipalities, engineers, and contractors.

If this sounds like you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.