Brooklyn Park’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in quality and production. Here are several solid roles with well-known employers hiring locally.

Employer: Protolabs

Protolabs Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Type: Full-time, Weekday Nights (Mon–Thu, 5pm–3am)

Pay: $18.08 – $22.00 per hour

Hands-on role checking CNC parts before they ship—measuring, inspecting, and making sure orders are accurate. Good fit if you like detail work, using tools like calipers, and want strong benefits (bonus, health, 401k match, stock purchase) on a steady night shift.

Employer: Medtronic

Location: Brooklyn Park, MN (onsite, 5 days/week)

(onsite, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Pay: $99,200 – $148,800 per year + incentive plan

Application window expected to close: Nov 24, 2026

Lead supplier quality for a global medical device leader—qualifying suppliers, running audits, solving quality issues, and supporting new product development. Great match for engineers with several years of experience who want impact, career growth, and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Meyers Printing

Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Type: Full-time (night shifts, 6pm–6am, rotating days with shift differentials)

Full-time (night shifts, 6pm–6am, rotating days with shift differentials) Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

Run advanced converting equipment to produce high-performance labels and specialty products from setup through sign-off. Ideal if you have 2+ years on manufacturing machinery, like problem-solving on the floor, and want solid perks like PTO, 10 paid holidays, profit sharing, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers are often flexible when they see strong effort and interest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.