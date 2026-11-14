Brooklyn Park is busy hiring in retail and customer service right now, with options from grocery to auto care to pizza shops. Good mix of full-time careers and flexible part-time shifts.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and keep the store stocked and running smoothly. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want a path to grow in an essential industry.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Starting Pay: $20.00/hr with raises up to $22.00/hr by Year 5

You’ll stock shelves, run the register, handle curbside orders, and help keep the store clean and organized. This role stands out for its strong pay and full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and paid leave.

Employer: Fleet Farm

Fleet Farm Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role in the Auto Care Center where you talk with customers, schedule service, and recommend tires, parts, and services. Great if you enjoy a busy shop, like problem-solving, and want to build automotive knowledge.

Employer: Fleet Farm

Fleet Farm Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead a zone on the sales floor—training team members, handling merchandising, and making sure customers get great in-aisle service. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Fleet Farm

Fleet Farm Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manages the whole Auto Care Center: hiring, scheduling, coaching the team, and driving sales and service quality. Best for someone with automotive experience and leadership skills looking for a bigger management role.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Honey Badger)

Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Type: Part-time (evenings & late nights)

(evenings & late nights) Starting Pay: $13/hr with raises as you train

Take orders, make pizzas, run the register, and help keep the store clean in a fast-paced, team setting. No experience needed, flexible hours, and a clear path to move up into leadership if you want.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.