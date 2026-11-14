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Brooklyn Park
🛒 Brooklyn Park Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $22/hr
12 days ago
Brooklyn Park is busy hiring in retail and customer service right now, with options from grocery to auto care to pizza shops. Good mix of full-time careers and flexible part-time shifts.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time (Automotive)
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and keep the store stocked and running smoothly. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want a path to grow in an essential industry.
Full-Time Store Associate
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
- Starting Pay: $20.00/hr with raises up to $22.00/hr by Year 5
You’ll stock shelves, run the register, handle curbside orders, and help keep the store clean and organized. This role stands out for its strong pay and full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and paid leave.
Auto Service Advisor
- Employer: Fleet Farm
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house role in the Auto Care Center where you talk with customers, schedule service, and recommend tires, parts, and services. Great if you enjoy a busy shop, like problem-solving, and want to build automotive knowledge.
Sales Team Lead
- Employer: Fleet Farm
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll lead a zone on the sales floor—training team members, handling merchandising, and making sure customers get great in-aisle service. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities.
Auto Service Manager
- Employer: Fleet Farm
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manages the whole Auto Care Center: hiring, scheduling, coaching the team, and driving sales and service quality. Best for someone with automotive experience and leadership skills looking for a bigger management role.
Customer Service Rep / Pizza Maker
- Employer: Domino’s (Team Honey Badger)
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Type: Part-time (evenings & late nights)
- Starting Pay: $13/hr with raises as you train
Take orders, make pizzas, run the register, and help keep the store clean in a fast-paced, team setting. No experience needed, flexible hours, and a clear path to move up into leadership if you want.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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