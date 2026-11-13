Brooklyn Park has some solid logistics roles right now, from big national brands to specialized warehouses. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm

Hands-on warehouse role doing receiving, stocking, order picking, packaging, and shipping. You’ll use forklifts and RF scanners, work with inventory systems, and get strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and 10 paid holidays.

Employer: Fleet Farm

Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Flexible part-time role where you can work in stocking, receiving, yard, or gate guard. Good fit if you want physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and need a schedule that can include days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Brooklyn Park, MN (6900 Lakeland Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.43 – $21.21/hour

Keep CarMax’s vehicle inventory accurate and photo-ready while working both indoors and outdoors. You’ll handle vehicle receiving and shipping, lot organization, basic cleaning, and online listing photos, with paid sick time, vacation, and holiday pay for full-time hourly staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.