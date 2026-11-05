🎓 Brooklyn Park MN Teaching Jobs – Multiple Openings This Season

Brooklyn Park is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood to special ed and healthcare training. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: The Goddard School of Brooklyn Park

The Goddard School of Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park, MN Type: Full-time and Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Work with children ages 6 weeks to 6 years in a warm, team-focused school. Roles range from aide to lead teacher, with on-site leadership support, paid time off, paid family leave, discounted child care, and ongoing training.

Employer: North Metro Health Institute

Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park, MN Type: Part-time (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour

Teach CNA students in the classroom and clinical setting while using your LPN experience. This role offers a flexible schedule and the chance to mentor diverse learners and prepare them for the Minnesota Nursing Assistant exam.

Employer: Anoka-Hennepin School District

Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park, MN Type: Full-time, Long-Term Substitute

Salary: $53,529 – $106,751 (based on FTE and experience)

Teach special education with any valid Special Ed license in a long-term sub role from about 10/14/26 to 1/4/27. Strong pay range and a clear timeline make this a solid option if you want experience in a large district.

Employer: Osseo Area Schools – ISD 279

Location: Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park, MN Type: Part-time (school year, ~6 hours/day)

Salary: Salary grid available via district Employee Contracts page

Support English Learner (EL) students and teachers with small-group work, classroom tasks, and basic admin help. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, enjoy working with kids, and want school-year hours starting around 11/9/26.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.