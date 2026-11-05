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🎓 Brooklyn Park MN Teaching Jobs – Multiple Openings This Season
Brooklyn Park is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood to special ed and healthcare training. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit here for you.
Early Childhood Educators (Teacher / Assistant Teacher / Aide)
- Employer: The Goddard School of Brooklyn Park
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Work with children ages 6 weeks to 6 years in a warm, team-focused school. Roles range from aide to lead teacher, with on-site leadership support, paid time off, paid family leave, discounted child care, and ongoing training.
CNA Instructor / Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: North Metro Health Institute
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Type: Part-time (in-person)
- Salary: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour
Teach CNA students in the classroom and clinical setting while using your LPN experience. This role offers a flexible schedule and the chance to mentor diverse learners and prepare them for the Minnesota Nursing Assistant exam.
Teacher Special Education – Any Special Ed License (Long-Term Sub)
- Employer: Anoka-Hennepin School District
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Type: Full-time, Long-Term Substitute
- Salary: $53,529 – $106,751 (based on FTE and experience)
Teach special education with any valid Special Ed license in a long-term sub role from about 10/14/26 to 1/4/27. Strong pay range and a clear timeline make this a solid option if you want experience in a large district.
Educational Support Professional – EL
- Employer: Osseo Area Schools – ISD 279
- Location: Brooklyn Park, MN
- Type: Part-time (school year, ~6 hours/day)
- Salary: Salary grid available via district Employee Contracts page
Support English Learner (EL) students and teachers with small-group work, classroom tasks, and basic admin help. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, enjoy working with kids, and want school-year hours starting around 11/9/26.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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