🤝 Brooklyn Park MN Community Jobs with Multiple Openings

Brooklyn Park and the northwest metro have solid options right now if you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work.

Here are several community & social service roles hiring now in and around Brooklyn Park, MN.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Location: Brooklyn Park, MN (office-based with local travel; telework eligible)

(office-based with local travel; telework eligible) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Salary: $64,226 – $101,476/year (depending on level and experience)

(depending on level and experience) Deadline: 11/12/2026

Help adults and transition-age youth with disabilities prepare for, find, and keep competitive jobs. You’ll do person-centered counseling, assessments, and Individualized Plans for Employment while working closely with families, schools, and employers. Strong benefits, daytime hours (Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30), and the chance to build a long-term public service career.

Note: This is one role posted at two levels (Senior or Career); one hire will be made based on qualifications, and the posting may be used to fill more openings.

Employer: AHL HealthCare Group, Inc – At Home Living

Location: Afton, MN (serving a Coon Rapids-area home; listed under Brooklyn Park area)

(serving a Coon Rapids-area home; listed under Brooklyn Park area) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Shifts: 8am–2pm, 2pm–10pm, every other weekend required, flexible scheduling

Support adults with disabilities in a small, 4-bedroom foster care home. You’ll help with daily living, cooking, cleaning, meds, and fun outings like walks, movies, and shopping. Good fit if you’re caring, want flexible hours, and like building real relationships with residents.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.