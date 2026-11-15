Brooklyn’s leadership job scene is busy right now—especially if you like running teams, spaces, or complex projects. Here are several management roles where you can step in and take charge.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Location: Brooklyn, NY (working West Coast hours , hybrid preferred)

(working , hybrid preferred) Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,200 – $137,800/year + potential annual bonus

Application deadline: 12/31/2026

You’ll own service delivery for government clients using C-Track, manage SLAs, and be the main point of contact for complex support and consulting work. This is a good fit if you like client-facing problem solving, cross-functional coordination, and want strong benefits plus clear career growth in a global company.

Employer: Work Heights

Work Heights Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: In-person (management/other)

In-person (management/other) Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/year (listed; likely a misprint—confirm with employer)

You’ll run a neighborhood coworking space day to day: memberships, bookings, vendors, and member experience. Great if you enjoy community-building, hospitality vibes, and being the go-to person who keeps a shared workspace humming.

Employer: Work Heights

Work Heights Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: In-person (management/other)

In-person (management/other) Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/year (listed; likely a misprint—confirm with employer)

Very similar to the Coworking Sales Manager role: you’ll oversee operations, member services, and events in a shared office setting. Ideal if you’re organized, people-focused, and want to grow into regional or facilities leadership.

Employer: The New Work Project

The New Work Project Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: In-person (management/other)

In-person (management/other) Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/year (listed; likely a misprint—confirm with employer)

You’ll manage staff, budgets, vendors, and member experience for a design-forward coworking space. Good for someone with operations or facilities experience who wants a bigger strategic role in how a workspace runs.

Employer: The New Work Project

The New Work Project Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: In-person (management/other)

In-person (management/other) Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/year (listed; likely a misprint—confirm with employer)

Another operations-focused leadership role at the same coworking brand, with emphasis on events, member relations, and continuous improvement. Strong fit if you like blending hospitality, community, and business operations.

Employer: Santander

Location: Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $60,000 – $102,500/year

You’ll lead a hybrid space that mixes café, coworking, community events, and banking services. This is a sales and people-leadership role—perfect if you’ve managed a financial services team and like being out in the community.

Employer: Captain Construction Inc

Captain Construction Inc Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: In-person, ~ 31 hours/week

In-person, ~ Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

You’ll oversee multiple construction projects from planning through completion—schedules, budgets, subs, and site quality. Good for someone with hands-on construction management experience who wants steady local work and room to move into senior roles.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.