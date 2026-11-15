Brooklyn food jobs are busy right now—cafes, bars, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and talking to people, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Bowl 360 Brooklyn

Bowl 360 Brooklyn Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: From $11.35/hr + 401(k, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid sick time )

+ ) Serve food and drinks in a bowling alley setting, keep tables clean, and help guests have a fun night out. Great if you like a lively, fast-paced vibe and working with a team.

Employer: Bowl 360 Brooklyn

Bowl 360 Brooklyn Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $17/hr + employee discount, flexible schedule, paid sick time

+ Back-of-house role doing food prep, dishwashing, cleaning, and helping run food. Good fit if you like kitchen work and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes free meals, medical/vision/dental for eligible full-time, 401(k) with match, paid time off )

Not listed (includes ) Cook and serve in a fast-paced kitchen with full training provided. Nice option if you want a stable chain job with clear growth into leadership.

Employer: Compass Group USA – Union Square Events & CxRA

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$25/hr

High-volume cook role for events and catering, following recipes and strict food safety standards. Best for experienced cooks (3+ years) who want steady hours and big-production kitchen work.

Employer: RUSSIAN CLAWS

Location: DUMBO, Brooklyn, NY

DUMBO, Brooklyn, NY Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: Around $300/day (commission-based)

Cozy nail studio specializing in Russian manicures; tools provided and flexible hours between 10 AM–9 PM. Great if you’re detail-oriented, love beauty work, and want Russian/English bilingual support.

Employer: NAVS Coffee Hideout

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Other (in-person, ~33 hrs/week)

Other (in-person, ~33 hrs/week) Pay: $19–$24/hr + employee discount, health insurance, possible relocation assistance

+ Take orders, make coffee and tea, serve pastries, and keep the café tidy. Nice pick if you want barista-style work with room to grow into supervisor or manager.

Employer: Wing It North NY LLC (Wingstop franchise)

Wing It North NY LLC (Wingstop franchise) Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Part-time (weekend availability preferred)

(weekend availability preferred) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed) + free food on shift, growth opportunities

Competitive (exact rate not listed) + Mix of kitchen and guest service, from cooking wings to taking orders and cleaning. Good for students or anyone wanting flexible hours and a fun, casual spot.

Employer: Saba Live Poultry

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hr

Hands-on role cutting and preparing meat and fish, operating machines, and keeping the area clean. Ideal if you have knife skills and want steady, physical work.

Employer: Wasan Brooklyn

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Other (in-person, 18+ hrs/week )

Other (in-person, ) Pay: From $11.35/hr (plus tips, not listed but typical for servers)

(plus tips, not listed but typical for servers) Serve guests at a Japanese restaurant, use POS systems, and work closely with the kitchen and bar. Great if you have some serving experience and like a more polished dining room.

Employer: Franklin Park

Location: Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NY

Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19–$22/hr + employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

+ Long-time neighborhood bar looking for an experienced cook to handle prep, cooking, and kitchen cleanliness. Solid choice if you want a stable, local spot with a tight-knit team.

Employer: NAVS Coffee Hideout

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $19–$24/hr + employee discount, health insurance, relocation assistance

+ Role is described like a café team member: helping customers, making drinks, and keeping the space stocked and clean. Worth a look if you want café work with solid hourly pay and benefits.

Pick 2–3 that match your schedule and experience, polish your resume, and apply this week while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.