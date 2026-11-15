Brooklyn is busy hiring in community and social services, especially in housing and behavioral health. If you like helping neighbors through tough times, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Services for the UnderServed (S:US)

Services for the UnderServed (S:US) Location: Blake Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,000–$56,500/year

Help men in shelter move into permanent housing by building relationships with landlords and housing programs, and coaching clients through applications and interviews. Good fit if you have human services experience and want a mix of counseling, workshops, and housing navigation.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)

Location: Downtown Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week, various shifts)

Support a homeless shelter by monitoring the building, doing rounds, writing incident reports, and helping with meals and basic needs. Great if you’re calm under pressure, open to training (CPR, fire safety, etc.), and want to work directly with people experiencing homelessness.

Employer: HELP USA

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (meets at least legal minimums)

Run a shelter site during evenings/nights/weekends, oversee intakes and bed assignments, and supervise staff while keeping the program in line with city and state rules. Good step up if you have strong residential/shelter experience and want leadership responsibility.

Employer: Eprine Community Services

Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Work one-on-one with people with developmental disabilities on daily living skills, community outings, and personal care, plus required documentation. Best for someone with prior ADL and developmental disability experience who speaks Spanish and can work weekends.

Employer: VNS Health

Location: Brooklyn, NY (community-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.98–$26.23/hour

Use your lived experience with mental health or substance use to support adults with serious mental illness in the community, including home and field visits. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities if you want a long-term behavioral health career.

Employer: RiseBoro Community Partnership

Location: Brooklyn, NY (full-time, largely remote with landlord sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as the go-between for landlords and tenants at risk of homelessness, connecting households to eviction prevention, benefits, and rental assistance. Great for Spanish speakers with a bachelor’s degree and eviction-prevention or housing experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these orgs hire for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.