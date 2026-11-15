📅 Join a neighborhood book chat at Dyker Library!

The Dyker branch of Brooklyn Public Library is hosting a discussion of “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 12:15–2:00 PM

Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Dyker Library, 8202 13th Ave (@ 82nd St.)

Who: Adults, all are welcome

You can pick up a copy of the book at the Dyker branch ahead of time. There’s no need to finish the book before coming—just read what you can and join the conversation.

It’s a relaxed way to meet other local readers and talk about this short novel set in a small Irish town in 1985, where a coal merchant’s discovery at a convent forces him to face his past and his town’s silence.