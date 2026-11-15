Brooklyn’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of roles from street-level sales to high-growth tech and cannabis brands. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.

Employer: Chandy Frias Vargas – State Farm Insurance Agent

Chandy Frias Vargas – State Farm Insurance Agent Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $275,000 per year (salary + commission/bonus)

This role mixes sales, customer service, and marketing goals in a busy State Farm office. Great fit if you’re self-motivated, enjoy helping people with insurance options, and want strong income and growth potential (Cantonese/Mandarin a plus).

Employer: Chandy Frias Vargas – State Farm Insurance Agent

Chandy Frias Vargas – State Farm Insurance Agent Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18 – $26 per hour (hourly + commission/bonus)

Customer-facing role focused on building relationships, handling insurance questions, and supporting local community events. Good for people-oriented sellers, especially if you’re bilingual (Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, or Vietnamese).

Employer: Emulatics

Location: Brooklyn, NY (in-house)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + uncapped commission

You’ll be the first dedicated sales hire at a Brooklyn 3D-printing shop, owning outreach, trade shows, and social presence. Ideal if you have 2+ years B2B sales and love hardware, startups, and building a sales function from scratch.

Employer: Wellhub

Location: Kings County, NY (Hybrid – NYC office 1–2 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 base; OTE $120,000 – $135,000+

Full-cycle B2B SaaS sales role selling a workplace wellness platform to SMBs. Great for experienced reps (3+ years) who like high-velocity outbound, own their territory, and want strong benefits plus wellness-focused culture.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33,200 – $66,000 base + commission (target from $65,000)

Door-to-door residential sales for internet, mobile, and TV services with uncapped earning potential. Good match if you’re driven, comfortable working evenings/weekends, and can sell in Spanish and English.

Employer: Wyld (cannabis edibles & beverages)

(cannabis edibles & beverages) Location: North Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 per year + commission

Own state-level sales for a fast-growing cannabis brand—managing key retail accounts, distributors, and in-market visits (up to ~90% travel in territory). Best for experienced CPG sales pros (5+ years) who like field work and relationship-building.

Employer: Fun Corporate Magic

Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Type: Other

Pay: $18 – $24 per year (listed; confirm details with employer)

Talent scout-style role finding magicians, musicians, comedians, and more for corporate and private events. Good for creative networkers who enjoy live entertainment and building performer relationships.

Employer: Curated Mental Health

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Part-time (hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Lead campaigns, brand messaging, and client engagement for a mental health-focused organization. Great if you have 2+ years of marketing, know analytics and automation tools, and want impact in healthcare.

Employer: Bishoy Fam Injury Law / FAM LAW GROUP PLLC

Location: Hybrid remote – based in Brooklyn, NY 11209

Type: Part-time / Contract

Pay: $28 – $35 per hour

Relationship-driven role building referral networks, community outreach, and PR for a personal injury firm. Perfect if you’re bilingual in Arabic and English, love networking, and want flexible hours with some travel.

Employer: Joint Venture Advisors

Location: Brooklyn & Manhattan, NY (on-site/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year + quarterly bonus

Hands-on marketing lead for two distinct dispensary brands—running social, email/SMS, loyalty, and content. Great for 3+ year marketers with design + video portfolios and interest in cannabis retail.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33,200 – $66,000 base + commission (target from $65,000)

Another listing for Spectrum’s door-to-door residential sales role, emphasizing Spanish bilingual skills. Expect mostly outdoor work, evenings/weekends, and strong upside if you like commission-based selling.

Employer: Greenpoint Eye Care

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $30 per hour

Sales-focused optical role with strong earning potential for someone who can confidently sell eyewear and build long-term patient relationships.

Employer: Chronograph

Location: Brooklyn, NY (flexible / hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year

Top-of-funnel sales/marketing hybrid role at a fast-growing fintech serving private equity and venture funds. Ideal if you have 2+ years in enterprise software or finance, strong Excel skills, and want to work with major investors.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and open to strong, motivated people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.