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Brooklyn
📅 Learn basic quilting at Clinton Hill Library Nov 21
5 days ago
📅 Learn Quilting at Clinton Hill Library
Want to try quilting but don’t know where to start? Come to the Clinton Hill Quilt Circle at Brooklyn Public Library – Clinton Hill Library.
You’ll learn the basics of hand sewing and quilting. No experience is needed, and all materials are provided, so you can just show up and learn.
- Date: November 21, 2026
- Time: 2:00–4:00 PM
- Location: Clinton Hill Library (Brooklyn Public Library)
- Cost: Not mentioned (materials provided)
- Sign-up: Register at the front desk on the day of the program
This is a nice, low-pressure way to try a new craft and meet neighbors.
More Info: Clinton Hill Quilt Circle | Brooklyn Public Librar...
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