📅 Learn Quilting at Clinton Hill Library

Want to try quilting but don’t know where to start? Come to the Clinton Hill Quilt Circle at Brooklyn Public Library – Clinton Hill Library.

You’ll learn the basics of hand sewing and quilting. No experience is needed, and all materials are provided, so you can just show up and learn.

Date: November 21, 2026

Time: 2:00–4:00 PM

Location: Clinton Hill Library (Brooklyn Public Library)

Cost: Not mentioned (materials provided)

Not mentioned (materials provided) Sign-up: Register at the front desk on the day of the program

This is a nice, low-pressure way to try a new craft and meet neighbors.