Brooklyn has a bunch of solid admin and front desk roles right now, from medical offices to coworking spaces and cafes. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: swipejobs

swipejobs Location: Brooklyn, NY (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time, 6-month contract (possible extension)

Pay: $23–$28/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, 3 days onsite / 2 days remote

This role is heavy on document processing, scheduling, and customer communication in a fast-paced setting. Great if you’re detail-focused, like variety in your day, and want a steady daytime schedule with some work-from-home.

Employer: Prospect Heights Animal Hospital

Location: Brooklyn, NY 11238 (In person)

Type: Full-time (includes Saturdays)

(includes Saturdays) Pay: $19–$23/hour

This is a busy front desk role at a small animal hospital with three Brooklyn locations. You’ll handle phones, scheduling, and client check-in, with PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) + match, and pet care discounts.

Employer: NYU Langone Health / NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Location: Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time (onsite in a medical practice)

Full-time (onsite in a medical practice) Salary Range: $66,300–$70,489.50/year

Lead the front desk team at a Faculty Group Practice site—overseeing check-in/out, scheduling, staff training, and patient experience. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ experience plus leadership skills and want strong benefits and growth at a major health system.

Employer: The Brass Factory

Location: Brooklyn, NY (In person)

Type: Typically full-time (about 33 hours/week )

Typically full-time (about ) Pay: $18–$22/hour

Run the day-to-day at a coworking space: room bookings, member support, vendor coordination, and keeping the space stocked and organized. Nice match if you like community vibes, events, and a mix of admin and people-facing work.

Employer: Potters Cafe

Location: Brooklyn, NY (In person)

Type: Not stated (likely part- or full-time on-site)

Not stated (likely part- or full-time on-site) Listed Pay: $20–$25/year (likely a posting error; confirm with employer)

Admin-heavy role focused on tracking coffee and beverage stock, updating inventory records, and working with suppliers. Good for someone who loves spreadsheets, details, and behind-the-scenes operations in a café setting.

Employer: PeachFuzz Laser Studio

Location: Brooklyn, NY 11216 (In person)

Type: Part-time , 15–25 hours/week , evenings & weekends required

, , evenings & weekends required Pay: $18–$20/hour

Be the first face clients see at a laser and skincare studio serving people of color. You’ll handle check-in, scheduling (Boulevard), payments, and retail, with employee discounts, flexible scheduling, and growth in beauty/wellness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible if you’re a strong fit. Polish your resume, apply online, and don’t wait too long; Brooklyn admin roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.