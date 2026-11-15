Brooklyn’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from high-end concierge work to tech CSM roles and classic retail. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping things moving.

Employer: Whop

Whop Location: Brooklyn, NY (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$250,000 (base + OTE, with equity)

You’ll onboard and grow new service and industrial customers on Whop, owning their first months on the platform. This is a high-autonomy role with strong pay and perks (Equinox, meals, rent stipend, Citi Bike, and more) for a top-performing CSM with field service/industrial experience.

Employer: Bushburg

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time, Local 621 union position

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role at a new luxury residential building, greeting residents and guests, handling packages, and keeping the lobby secure and polished. Great fit if you have concierge/hospitality experience and know Brooklyn/NYC well.

Employer: TCC Wireless LLC – T-Mobile Direct Partner

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour + uncapped commission

Help customers find the right phones, plans, and accessories while building toward a Mobile Expert role. Good for people who like tech, sales, and clear growth paths, with bonuses, benefits (for full-time), and automatic raises at milestones.

Employer: Greenpoint Eye Care

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hour

Sales-focused role for someone who already knows eyeglasses and contact lenses. If you’re confident selling optical products and want steady hours with strong hourly pay, this is very direct and commission-style work.

Employer: Sunset Bagels / Frida

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.50–$17.00/hour

Work in a busy café setting taking orders, running the register, making drinks, or working the grill. Nice option if you like fast-paced food service, want to build customer service skills, and appreciate perks like a 401(k) and employee discount.

Employer: Vuori

Location: Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $94,000–$115,000 base + ~$10,000–$15,000 commission

Lead a high-energy athletic apparel store, manage the team, and own sales and customer experience. Strong fit for experienced retail leaders who want solid pay, benefits, and a brand-focused, community-minded environment.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Likely full-time and part-time roles across departments

Likely full-time and part-time roles across departments Pay: Not listed

Openings across the store—from cashier and e‑commerce shopper to prepared foods and fresh departments. Known for strong benefits, PTO, and a supportive culture, this is a good pick if you want stable grocery work with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good Brooklyn customer service jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.