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🛒 Brooklyn Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $250K
Brooklyn’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from high-end concierge work to tech CSM roles and classic retail. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping things moving.
Customer Success Manager, Services (US)
- Employer: Whop
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (in-office, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000–$250,000 (base + OTE, with equity)
You’ll onboard and grow new service and industrial customers on Whop, owning their first months on the platform. This is a high-autonomy role with strong pay and perks (Equinox, meals, rent stipend, Citi Bike, and more) for a top-performing CSM with field service/industrial experience.
Luxury Residential Concierge – PLG
- Employer: Bushburg
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time, Local 621 union position
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house role at a new luxury residential building, greeting residents and guests, handling packages, and keeping the lobby secure and polished. Great fit if you have concierge/hospitality experience and know Brooklyn/NYC well.
Retail Sales Representatives – Hourly + Commission
- Employer: TCC Wireless LLC – T-Mobile Direct Partner
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour + uncapped commission
Help customers find the right phones, plans, and accessories while building toward a Mobile Expert role. Good for people who like tech, sales, and clear growth paths, with bonuses, benefits (for full-time), and automatic raises at milestones.
Optical Sales Associate (Experience Required)
- Employer: Greenpoint Eye Care
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hour
Sales-focused role for someone who already knows eyeglasses and contact lenses. If you’re confident selling optical products and want steady hours with strong hourly pay, this is very direct and commission-style work.
Cashier / Customer Service / Barista / Grill / Middle-of-House
- Employer: Sunset Bagels / Frida
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16.50–$17.00/hour
Work in a busy café setting taking orders, running the register, making drinks, or working the grill. Nice option if you like fast-paced food service, want to build customer service skills, and appreciate perks like a 401(k) and employee discount.
Retail General Manager, Williamsburg
- Employer: Vuori
- Location: Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $94,000–$115,000 base + ~$10,000–$15,000 commission
Lead a high-energy athletic apparel store, manage the team, and own sales and customer experience. Strong fit for experienced retail leaders who want solid pay, benefits, and a brand-focused, community-minded environment.
Team Member (Multiple Store Departments)
- Employer: Wegmans Food Markets
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Likely full-time and part-time roles across departments
- Pay: Not listed
Openings across the store—from cashier and e‑commerce shopper to prepared foods and fresh departments. Known for strong benefits, PTO, and a supportive culture, this is a good pick if you want stable grocery work with room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good Brooklyn customer service jobs tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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