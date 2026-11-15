Brooklyn’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles if you like working with tools, plans, and real projects you can see and touch.

Employer: LATICRETE International

LATICRETE International Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$105,000/year

This role leads a technical support team for construction products, helping architects, contractors, and distributors use tile and building systems the right way. Good fit if you have 7+ years in construction, know specs and materials, and want leadership plus field visits.

Employer: Perfetto Contracting Co. Inc.

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Work on big public works bids (sewer, water main, roadwork) using HCSS estimating software. Ideal if you have 5+ years in heavy civil/site work, know NY public agency specs, and want a long-term spot with training and advancement.

Employer: Opiary Studio

Location: Brooklyn, NY 11215

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $27.90–$30.32/hour , ~40 hrs/week

, ~40 hrs/week Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, paid time off

Hands-on shop role building custom furniture and architectural pieces, with carpentry, concrete casting, and sculpting. Great for detail-oriented builders who like creative work and want to grow skills in a small, award-winning studio.

Employer: DNA Kitchen & Bath

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: In-person contractor/other

In-person contractor/other Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour , ~33 hrs/week

, ~33 hrs/week Benefits: Possible relocation assistance

Run and perform residential kitchen remodels: demo, cabinet and countertop installs, coordinating trades, and keeping jobs on schedule. Good match if you have kitchen or residential construction experience and like owning the whole project.

Employer: K Coffee Factory

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: In-person, other

In-person, other Pay: $19.00–$24.00/hour

Benefits: Paid training

Hands-on technical role fixing and maintaining espresso machines, grinders, and brewers. Nice fit if you’re mechanically minded, comfortable with basic electrical work, and want steady, skill-based work in a niche trade.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.