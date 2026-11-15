Brooklyn’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level support roles to six-figure licensed positions. If you’re in care, rehab, or mental health, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role mixes front desk, HIV testing, referrals, and insurance verification in a busy wellness center. Good fit if you like patient contact, variety in your day, and working on a close-knit care team.

Employer: Yonkers Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation / Frontline Personnel

Yonkers Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation / Frontline Personnel Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Hourly, rate not listed

Work in a long-term care rehab / skilled nursing setting with flexible shifts and daily pay options. Great if you want stability plus some control over your schedule.

Employer: Yonkers Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation / Infinite Care Consulting

Yonkers Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation / Infinite Care Consulting Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $32–$43/hour

Hands-on PTA role in a skilled nursing facility for older adults, helping patients regain function after illness or injury. Offers health benefits, 401k match, daily pay, and multiple shifts.

Employer: Sigma Health Rehab at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Sigma Health Rehab at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed + $6,000 sign-on bonus

COTA role in a state-of-the-art rehab gym with a strong focus on mentorship, CEU reimbursement, and comprehensive benefits + PTO from day one. New grads with relevant experience are welcome.

Employer: Sigma Health Rehab at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Sigma Health Rehab at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed + $6,000 sign-on bonus

Join an experienced rehab team in a skilled nursing facility, following PT care plans and helping residents reach mobility goals. Comes with competitive pay, medical/vision/dental, 401k, PTO, CEU support, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Matter of Care Home Health Services

Matter of Care Home Health Services Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $123,000–$126,000/year

High-paying outpatient PT role with a six-figure salary and equal-opportunity, inclusive workplace. Good for experienced PTs looking for strong earnings in an outpatient/home health style setting.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Care

Personal Touch Home Care Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$95,000/year

Perfect for new SLP grads: structured CFY mentorship, guaranteed SLP role and raise after CFY, and home-based work with pediatric and adult patients. Includes full benefits, PTO, and 401k.

Employer: First Step Therapy, OT, SLP and PT, PLLC

First Step Therapy, OT, SLP and PT, PLLC Location: South Brooklyn, NY

South Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $55–$65/hour

Join an interdisciplinary pediatric and adult clinic with a state-of-the-art sensory gym. Offers competitive hourly pay and a flexible schedule, ideal if you want variety and strong team support.

Employer: First Step Therapy, OT, SLP and PT, PLLC

First Step Therapy, OT, SLP and PT, PLLC Location: Brooklyn, NY (clinic + home visits across NYC/Long Island)

Brooklyn, NY (clinic + home visits across NYC/Long Island) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract, Per diem

Full-time, Part-time, Contract, Per diem Salary: $67–$170/hour (role & experience dependent)

Very flexible SLP/CF role with clinic-based or home-based options, strong mentorship, free CEUs, and lots of schedule control. Great if you want to build a caseload that fits your life.

Employer: Gersh Autism

Gersh Autism Location: Brooklyn, NY (school site; may travel to Bronx/other locations)

Brooklyn, NY (school site; may travel to Bronx/other locations) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000/year

School-based SLP role serving students with autism ages 5–21 in a specialized program. Monday–Friday daytime hours, strong benefits, and a focus on collaborative, multidisciplinary care.

Employer: EVG Specialty Network (VERG Brooklyn)

EVG Specialty Network (VERG Brooklyn) Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time (four 10-hour shifts)

Full-time (four 10-hour shifts) Salary: $24–$27/hour

Support a 24/7 emergency and specialty animal hospital by preparing and managing medications for pets. Great for techs with human or vet pharmacy experience who like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.

Employer: Noahs Ark Veterinary Practice

Noahs Ark Veterinary Practice Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $20–$30.04/hour

Hands-on grooming role inside a vet practice, focusing on safe, gentle care and clear communication with pet owners. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Greenpoint Eye Care

Greenpoint Eye Care Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18–$25/hour

Ophthalmic/optometric assistant role with a focus on optical sales. Weekend work is required and it’s pitched as a long-term opportunity in a neighborhood eye clinic.

Employer: Ronson Pharmacy

Ronson Pharmacy Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: From $20/hour

Lead tech role running a medication adherence program in a retail pharmacy. Requires experience with Micro Merchant PrimeRx billing, plus strong organization and leadership skills.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Brooklyn, NY (hybrid)

Brooklyn, NY (hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $82,000–$110,000/year + sign-on bonus

Outpatient behavioral health role with hybrid in-person/remote schedule, full W2 benefits, admin support, and CE access. Ideal if you’re fully licensed in NY and want solid pay plus work-life balance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.