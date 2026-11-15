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Brooklyn
🏥 Brooklyn Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Clinical & Therapy Roles
4 days ago
Brooklyn’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level support roles to six-figure licensed positions. If you’re in care, rehab, or mental health, this is a good moment to make a move.
Client Care Specialist 1
- Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role mixes front desk, HIV testing, referrals, and insurance verification in a busy wellness center. Good fit if you like patient contact, variety in your day, and working on a close-knit care team.
Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA)
- Employer: Yonkers Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation / Frontline Personnel
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly, rate not listed
Work in a long-term care rehab / skilled nursing setting with flexible shifts and daily pay options. Great if you want stability plus some control over your schedule.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – $32–$43/hr
- Employer: Yonkers Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation / Infinite Care Consulting
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $32–$43/hour
Hands-on PTA role in a skilled nursing facility for older adults, helping patients regain function after illness or injury. Offers health benefits, 401k match, daily pay, and multiple shifts.
Occupational Therapy Assistant – $6,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Sigma Health Rehab at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed + $6,000 sign-on bonus
COTA role in a state-of-the-art rehab gym with a strong focus on mentorship, CEU reimbursement, and comprehensive benefits + PTO from day one. New grads with relevant experience are welcome.
Physical Therapy Assistant – $6,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Sigma Health Rehab at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed + $6,000 sign-on bonus
Join an experienced rehab team in a skilled nursing facility, following PT care plans and helping residents reach mobility goals. Comes with competitive pay, medical/vision/dental, 401k, PTO, CEU support, and flexible schedules.
Outpatient Physical Therapist
- Employer: Matter of Care Home Health Services
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $123,000–$126,000/year
High-paying outpatient PT role with a six-figure salary and equal-opportunity, inclusive workplace. Good for experienced PTs looking for strong earnings in an outpatient/home health style setting.
Clinical Fellow (CFY) – Speech Language Pathologist
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Care
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$95,000/year
Perfect for new SLP grads: structured CFY mentorship, guaranteed SLP role and raise after CFY, and home-based work with pediatric and adult patients. Includes full benefits, PTO, and 401k.
COTA/L – Center-Based or Teletherapy
- Employer: First Step Therapy, OT, SLP and PT, PLLC
- Location: South Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $55–$65/hour
Join an interdisciplinary pediatric and adult clinic with a state-of-the-art sensory gym. Offers competitive hourly pay and a flexible schedule, ideal if you want variety and strong team support.
Clinical Fellow or Speech Therapist (TSSLD Not Required)
- Employer: First Step Therapy, OT, SLP and PT, PLLC
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (clinic + home visits across NYC/Long Island)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract, Per diem
- Salary: $67–$170/hour (role & experience dependent)
Very flexible SLP/CF role with clinic-based or home-based options, strong mentorship, free CEUs, and lots of schedule control. Great if you want to build a caseload that fits your life.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) – Brooklyn
- Employer: Gersh Autism
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (school site; may travel to Bronx/other locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000/year
School-based SLP role serving students with autism ages 5–21 in a specialized program. Monday–Friday daytime hours, strong benefits, and a focus on collaborative, multidisciplinary care.
Veterinary Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: EVG Specialty Network (VERG Brooklyn)
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time (four 10-hour shifts)
- Salary: $24–$27/hour
Support a 24/7 emergency and specialty animal hospital by preparing and managing medications for pets. Great for techs with human or vet pharmacy experience who like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.
Dog Groomer
- Employer: Noahs Ark Veterinary Practice
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $20–$30.04/hour
Hands-on grooming role inside a vet practice, focusing on safe, gentle care and clear communication with pet owners. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule.
Optometric Assistant
- Employer: Greenpoint Eye Care
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18–$25/hour
Ophthalmic/optometric assistant role with a focus on optical sales. Weekend work is required and it’s pitched as a long-term opportunity in a neighborhood eye clinic.
Pharmacy Biller / Lead Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Ronson Pharmacy
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $20/hour
Lead tech role running a medication adherence program in a retail pharmacy. Requires experience with Micro Merchant PrimeRx billing, plus strong organization and leadership skills.
Licensed Therapist (LCSW, LMHC, LMFT)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $82,000–$110,000/year + sign-on bonus
Outpatient behavioral health role with hybrid in-person/remote schedule, full W2 benefits, admin support, and CE access. Ideal if you’re fully licensed in NY and want solid pay plus work-life balance.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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