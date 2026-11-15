📅 Lego Robotics League at New Utrecht Library

The Brooklyn Robotics League is back at the Brooklyn Public Library – New Utrecht, J Meeting Room (1743 86th St. at Bay 17th St.).

Kids and teens will:

Explore STEM using the LEGO SPIKE Prime set

using the set Learn about AI, nature, and new technologies

Work in teams to research, design, and test solutions to real-world challenges

solutions to real-world challenges Get ready for a friendly robotics competition

The group meets every Wednesday from 3:30–4:30 pm throughout the program.

No robotics experience is needed—this is great for kids who enjoy LEGOs, tech, and teamwork.

Registration is encouraged.