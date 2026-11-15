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Brooklyn
📅 Weekly Lego Robotics League for Kids & Teens in New Utrecht
4 days ago
📅 Lego Robotics League at New Utrecht Library
The Brooklyn Robotics League is back at the Brooklyn Public Library – New Utrecht, J Meeting Room (1743 86th St. at Bay 17th St.).
Kids and teens will:
- Explore STEM using the LEGO SPIKE Prime set
- Learn about AI, nature, and new technologies
- Work in teams to research, design, and test solutions to real-world challenges
- Get ready for a friendly robotics competition
The group meets every Wednesday from 3:30–4:30 pm throughout the program.
No robotics experience is needed—this is great for kids who enjoy LEGOs, tech, and teamwork.
Registration is encouraged.
More Info: Lego Robotics League New Utrecht | Brooklyn Public...
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