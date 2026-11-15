Brooklyn has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start with loving families. Each pup below is already in our community and needs a safe, caring home.

Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Brooklyn, NY)

Adoptable through Breed: Spitz mix (medium)

Spitz mix (medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

What we know about Sir:

Described as “amazing” and a true lover boy

and a true Has a lot of energy and would do best with an active lifestyle

and would do best with an Loves people, kids, and other dogs

Has been with his current person since 8 weeks old, so he’s been well loved and cared for

Sir’s owner is looking for someone who has time, energy, and lots of love to give him the life he deserves.

👉 Meet Sir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Brooklyn, NY)

Adoptable through Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Merle

Adoption fee: $100

What we know about Foreign:

With her family since birth — they know her very well

— they know her very well Playful, energetic, and sweet

A big baby who loves to lay on your lap , even though she’s a bigger dog

who loves to , even though she’s a bigger dog Loves being outside and has a cute galloping way of moving

Her current owner is heartbroken to rehome her and wants a family who will cherish her as much as they do.

👉 Meet Foreign and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable through Souls of Satos - NYC Foster

Adoptable through Contact: (919) 426-1862

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Gender: Male

Weight: About 55 pounds

About Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Adoption fee: $550

What we know about Louis:

Described as a “big, playful lovebug”

Had a rough start in life and was found as a puppy after being attacked by another dog

in life and was found as a puppy after being Now ready to leave his past behind and enjoy a safe, loving home

Louis is looking for a family who will give him the happy ending he deserves.

👉 Meet Louis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Brooklyn, NY or nearby and have room in your home and heart, please consider reaching out through the links above or calling Souls of Satos - NYC Foster at (919) 426-1862 for Louis. Sharing these pups with friends, neighbors, or on social media can also help them find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.