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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Brooklyn
Brooklyn has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start with loving families. Each pup below is already in our community and needs a safe, caring home.
Sir
- Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Brooklyn, NY)
- Breed: Spitz mix (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)
What we know about Sir:
- Described as “amazing” and a true lover boy
- Has a lot of energy and would do best with an active lifestyle
- Loves people, kids, and other dogs
- Has been with his current person since 8 weeks old, so he’s been well loved and cared for
Sir’s owner is looking for someone who has time, energy, and lots of love to give him the life he deserves.
👉 Meet Sir and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Foreign
- Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Brooklyn, NY)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Merle
- Adoption fee: $100
What we know about Foreign:
- With her family since birth — they know her very well
- Playful, energetic, and sweet
- A big baby who loves to lay on your lap, even though she’s a bigger dog
- Loves being outside and has a cute galloping way of moving
Her current owner is heartbroken to rehome her and wants a family who will cherish her as much as they do.
👉 Meet Foreign and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Louis - The Big Playful Lovebu
- Status: Adoptable through Souls of Satos - NYC Foster
- Contact: (919) 426-1862
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year old)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 55 pounds
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $550
What we know about Louis:
- Described as a “big, playful lovebug”
- Had a rough start in life and was found as a puppy after being attacked by another dog
- Now ready to leave his past behind and enjoy a safe, loving home
Louis is looking for a family who will give him the happy ending he deserves.
👉 Meet Louis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Brooklyn, NY or nearby and have room in your home and heart, please consider reaching out through the links above or calling Souls of Satos - NYC Foster at (919) 426-1862 for Louis. Sharing these pups with friends, neighbors, or on social media can also help them find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.