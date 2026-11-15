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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Chatty Cats Ready for Adoption in Brooklyn
Brooklyn is full of wonderful cats right now who are hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the sweet kitties you can meet and adopt in our borough.
Toffee
- Status: Adoptable young female Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: Sweet and chatty; loves pets, playtime, and being involved in whatever you’re doing. A bit shy with new people but clearly enjoys attention and “limelight.”
- Handling: Doesn’t like being picked up yet (vet visits made a big impression), but otherwise craves affection and will tell you when she wants it.
- Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.
👉 Meet Toffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winnifred
- Status: Adoptable adult female Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Black
- Personality: Quiet, gentle, and well-mannered with moderate energy. Her foster calls her the easiest cat they’ve ever met.
- Home style: Likes window-watching and then curling up next to you for TV time. Shy at first, but once she trusts you she’ll follow you from room to room and enjoy regular cuddles.
- Favorite things: Neck rubs and calm company.
- Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.
👉 Meet Winnifred and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Layne
- Status: Adoptable adult female Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly)
- Personality: Curious climber and explorer; loves high places and “uncharted territory” in the home.
- Play style: Easily entertained with toys like mouse toys—she’ll chase, pounce, and move on to the next adventure.
- Great for: Someone who enjoys an active, playful cat who will make full use of cat trees and shelves.
- Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.
👉 Meet Layne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Electric Ernie & Horace
- Status: Adoptable male Domestic Shorthair kittens (bonded pair)
- Age: Babies
- Personality: Extremely sweet, snuggly, and people-oriented. They love being near their person and each other, and purr almost nonstop.
- Play style: Horace loves wand and mouse toys; Ernie loves sparkly puffballs.
- Energy level: Very playful and also very sleepy—lap naps, bed naps, window naps, you name it.
- Food: Very food-motivated (especially Horace); big fans of Churu-style treats.
- Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.
👉 Meet Electric Ernie & Horace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bagel Bite & Guppy
- Status: Adoptable Domestic Shorthair kittens (bonded pair)
- Age: Babies
- Personality:
- Bagel Bite: Rescued from an abandoned lot; scared at first but purring within a day indoors. Loving, playful, and adores snuggling with Guppy.
- Guppy: Likely born outside; takes a bit to warm up, but with treats, gentle pets, and playtime he becomes affectionate.
- Home style: Best adopted together; they’re very bonded and comfort each other.
- Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.
👉 Meet Bagel Bite & Guppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sand Cherry
- Status: Adoptable young male Domestic Shorthair (about 6 months)
- Personality: Affectionate and playful; loves companionship and couch cuddles.
- Communication: Will meow to let you know when he’s ready for pets and snuggles.
- Progress: Came in nervous about hands near his face, but quickly learned to love petting and now can’t get enough.
- Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.
👉 Meet Sand Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlotte
- Status: Adoptable young female Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 2 years old
- Color: Black
- Story: Found inside a trash bag on the side of the road and rescued by kind kids—she is absolutely not garbage and has lots of love to give.
- Personality: Described as a “sweet little survivor” and a beautiful feline lady with a big heart.
- Shelter: Sean Casey Animal Rescue
Phone: (718) 436-5163
👉 Meet Charlotte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gloria
- Status: Adoptable young female Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 1.5 years old
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Personality: Very talkative and social; “has a lot to say.” Walked into someone’s backyard and made herself at home.
- Home style: Great for someone who enjoys a chatty companion cat.
- Shelter: Sean Casey Animal Rescue
Phone: (718) 436-5163
👉 Meet Gloria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Binx
- Status: Adoptable adult male American Shorthair
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $20
- Background: With his current family since he was a baby (2020).
- Personality: Very chill and relaxed; doesn’t need much to be happy beyond food, water, and some rubs.
- Good with: Other pets, babies, and people; described as a loving, sweet cat.
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Brooklyn, NY)
👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HoneyBadger
- Status: Adoptable female Domestic Shorthair kitten
- Age: About 3 months old
- Color: Black
- Personality: Tiny “professional wrestler” of a kitten—athletic, playful, and full of energy. Loves wrestling, tumbling, and plotting her next toy attack.
- Great for: A home that wants a fun, active kitten and is ready for lots of playtime.
- Shelter: Sean Casey Animal Rescue
Phone: (718) 436-5163
👉 Meet HoneyBadger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Brooklyn, NY and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters and foster homes listed here or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to start the application process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.