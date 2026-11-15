Brooklyn is full of wonderful cats right now who are hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the sweet kitties you can meet and adopt in our borough.

Status: Adoptable young female Domestic Shorthair

Adoptable young Color: Brown tabby

Personality: Sweet and chatty; loves pets, playtime, and being involved in whatever you’re doing. A bit shy with new people but clearly enjoys attention and “limelight.”

Sweet and chatty; loves pets, playtime, and being involved in whatever you’re doing. A bit shy with new people but clearly enjoys attention and “limelight.” Handling: Doesn’t like being picked up yet (vet visits made a big impression), but otherwise craves affection and will tell you when she wants it.

Doesn’t like being picked up yet (vet visits made a big impression), but otherwise craves affection and will tell you when she wants it. Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.

👉 Meet Toffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult female Domestic Shorthair

Adoptable Color: Black

Personality: Quiet, gentle, and well-mannered with moderate energy. Her foster calls her the easiest cat they’ve ever met.

Quiet, gentle, and well-mannered with moderate energy. Her foster calls her the easiest cat they’ve ever met. Home style: Likes window-watching and then curling up next to you for TV time. Shy at first, but once she trusts you she’ll follow you from room to room and enjoy regular cuddles.

Likes window-watching and then curling up next to you for TV time. Shy at first, but once she trusts you she’ll follow you from room to room and enjoy regular cuddles. Favorite things: Neck rubs and calm company.

Neck rubs and calm company. Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.

👉 Meet Winnifred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult female Domestic Shorthair

Adoptable Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Personality: Curious climber and explorer; loves high places and “uncharted territory” in the home.

Curious climber and explorer; loves high places and “uncharted territory” in the home. Play style: Easily entertained with toys like mouse toys—she’ll chase, pounce, and move on to the next adventure.

Easily entertained with toys like mouse toys—she’ll chase, pounce, and move on to the next adventure. Great for: Someone who enjoys an active, playful cat who will make full use of cat trees and shelves.

Someone who enjoys an active, playful cat who will make full use of cat trees and shelves. Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.

👉 Meet Layne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable male Domestic Shorthair kittens (bonded pair)

Adoptable Age: Babies

Personality: Extremely sweet, snuggly, and people-oriented. They love being near their person and each other, and purr almost nonstop.

Extremely sweet, snuggly, and people-oriented. They love being near their person and each other, and purr almost nonstop. Play style: Horace loves wand and mouse toys; Ernie loves sparkly puffballs.

Horace loves wand and mouse toys; Ernie loves sparkly puffballs. Energy level: Very playful and also very sleepy—lap naps, bed naps, window naps, you name it.

Very playful and also very sleepy—lap naps, bed naps, window naps, you name it. Food: Very food-motivated (especially Horace); big fans of Churu-style treats.

Very food-motivated (especially Horace); big fans of Churu-style treats. Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.

👉 Meet Electric Ernie & Horace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable Domestic Shorthair kittens (bonded pair)

Adoptable Age: Babies

Personality: Bagel Bite: Rescued from an abandoned lot; scared at first but purring within a day indoors. Loving, playful, and adores snuggling with Guppy. Guppy: Likely born outside; takes a bit to warm up, but with treats, gentle pets, and playtime he becomes affectionate.

Home style: Best adopted together; they’re very bonded and comfort each other.

Best adopted together; they’re very bonded and comfort each other. Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.

👉 Meet Bagel Bite & Guppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young male Domestic Shorthair (about 6 months)

Adoptable (about 6 months) Personality: Affectionate and playful; loves companionship and couch cuddles.

Affectionate and playful; loves companionship and couch cuddles. Communication: Will meow to let you know when he’s ready for pets and snuggles.

Will meow to let you know when he’s ready for pets and snuggles. Progress: Came in nervous about hands near his face, but quickly learned to love petting and now can’t get enough.

Came in nervous about hands near his face, but quickly learned to love petting and now can’t get enough. Shelter: Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, Inc.

👉 Meet Sand Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young female Domestic Shorthair

Adoptable Age: About 2 years old

About Color: Black

Story: Found inside a trash bag on the side of the road and rescued by kind kids—she is absolutely not garbage and has lots of love to give.

Found inside a trash bag on the side of the road and rescued by kind kids—she is absolutely not garbage and has lots of love to give. Personality: Described as a “sweet little survivor” and a beautiful feline lady with a big heart.

Described as a “sweet little survivor” and a beautiful feline lady with a big heart. Shelter: Sean Casey Animal Rescue

Phone: (718) 436-5163

👉 Meet Charlotte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young female Domestic Shorthair

Adoptable Age: About 1.5 years old

About Color: Brown/chocolate

Personality: Very talkative and social; “has a lot to say.” Walked into someone’s backyard and made herself at home.

Very talkative and social; “has a lot to say.” Walked into someone’s backyard and made herself at home. Home style: Great for someone who enjoys a chatty companion cat.

Great for someone who enjoys a chatty companion cat. Shelter: Sean Casey Animal Rescue

Phone: (718) 436-5163

👉 Meet Gloria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult male American Shorthair

Adoptable Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Adoption fee: $20

Background: With his current family since he was a baby (2020).

With his current family since he was a baby (2020). Personality: Very chill and relaxed; doesn’t need much to be happy beyond food, water, and some rubs.

Very chill and relaxed; doesn’t need much to be happy beyond food, water, and some rubs. Good with: Other pets, babies, and people; described as a loving, sweet cat.

Other pets, babies, and people; described as a loving, sweet cat. Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Brooklyn, NY)

👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable female Domestic Shorthair kitten

Adoptable Age: About 3 months old

About Color: Black

Personality: Tiny “professional wrestler” of a kitten—athletic, playful, and full of energy. Loves wrestling, tumbling, and plotting her next toy attack.

Tiny “professional wrestler” of a kitten—athletic, playful, and full of energy. Loves wrestling, tumbling, and plotting her next toy attack. Great for: A home that wants a fun, active kitten and is ready for lots of playtime.

A home that wants a fun, active kitten and is ready for lots of playtime. Shelter: Sean Casey Animal Rescue

Phone: (718) 436-5163

👉 Meet HoneyBadger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Brooklyn, NY and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters and foster homes listed here or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to start the application process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.