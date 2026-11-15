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New York
📅 Youth Navigator NYC help session at Stone Avenue Library
4 days ago
📅 Learn about NYC youth programs at Stone Avenue Library
The Youth Navigator NYC team is coming to the Stone Avenue Library to show residents how to find youth programs and services using the YouthNavigatorNYC app.
Date: November 19, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM – 7:45 PM
Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Stone Avenue Library
You can stop by during the event time to get help using the app and learn what programs and services are available for youth in NYC.
More Info: Youth Navigator NYC | Brooklyn Public Library
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