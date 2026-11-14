Brooklyn’s science scene is busy right now—labs, tech companies, and research teams are all hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like data, experiments, and hands-on work.

Employer: Etsy

Etsy Location: Brooklyn, NY (hybrid; in-office 1–2 days/week for local candidates)

(hybrid; in-office 1–2 days/week for local candidates) Type: Full-time

Salary: $203,000 – $275,000 (Geo-1) / $183,000 – $247,000 (Geo-2) + equity & bonus

Lead big, complex quantitative UX research across Etsy’s buyer experience—surveys, experiments, and statistical modeling. Great fit if you have 10+ years in product research, love R/Python/SQL, and want high impact on product strategy at scale.

Employer: John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY)

Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary, Contract

Full-time, Part-time, Temporary, Contract Pay: $24.45 – $29.45 per hour

Paid lab role for students interested in animal physiology and quantum engineering. You’ll help design experiments, collect and analyze data, and support papers and presentations—great hands-on experience if you’re building your research resume.

Employer: East Breuckelen Trading Co. (EastBCo)

Location: Downtown Brooklyn, NY (on-site lab)

(on-site lab) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $60,000 per year

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Join a small food science consultancy doing R&D for better-for-you food and beverage brands. You’ll mix and test new formulations, research ingredients, and keep detailed lab records—perfect if you’re early in your food science or chemistry career and want variety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail on skills and next steps, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.