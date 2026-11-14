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Brooklyn
📅 Candle making workshop at Marcy Library Nov. 19
3 days ago
📅 Make your own candles at the library
Come out for a fun Candle Making program at the Brooklyn Public Library – Marcy branch, Meeting Room.
- Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
- Time: 4:30 – 5:30 PM
- Location: Marcy Library, Meeting Room
The listing invites you to “join us for our candle making program!” It’s a simple, hands-on activity and a nice way to unwind, get creative, or bring kids or friends along.
Just show up at the library at the listed time; no extra details about registration or fees are mentioned.
More Info: Candle Making | Brooklyn Public Library
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