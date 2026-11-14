📅 Make your own candles at the library

Come out for a fun Candle Making program at the Brooklyn Public Library – Marcy branch, Meeting Room.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 4:30 – 5:30 PM

Location: Marcy Library, Meeting Room

The listing invites you to “join us for our candle making program!” It’s a simple, hands-on activity and a nice way to unwind, get creative, or bring kids or friends along.

Just show up at the library at the listed time; no extra details about registration or fees are mentioned.