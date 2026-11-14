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📅 Celebrate the newly renovated Walt Whitman Library Nov 17
📅 Celebrate Walt Whitman Library’s Grand Reopening
The Brooklyn Public Library Bookmobile is joining the Walt Whitman Library for a big welcome-back celebration on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM at Brooklyn Public Library – Walt Whitman Library.
The library has been newly restored and completely renovated, and everyone is invited. There will be entertainment, refreshments, giveaways, and a ribbon cutting.
Starting at 11:00 AM, the Bookmobile will be on site so you can:
- Browse the book collection
- Renew your library card
- Sign up for a new library card
- Take a picture with the Bookmobile
It’s a family-friendly event and everyone is welcome to come see the refreshed neighborhood library and celebrate together.
More Info: Bookmobile @ Walt Whitman Library's Ribbon Cutting...
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