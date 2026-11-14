📅 Celebrate Walt Whitman Library’s Grand Reopening

The Brooklyn Public Library Bookmobile is joining the Walt Whitman Library for a big welcome-back celebration on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM at Brooklyn Public Library – Walt Whitman Library.

The library has been newly restored and completely renovated, and everyone is invited. There will be entertainment, refreshments, giveaways, and a ribbon cutting.

Starting at 11:00 AM, the Bookmobile will be on site so you can:

Browse the book collection

Renew your library card

Sign up for a new library card

Take a picture with the Bookmobile

It’s a family-friendly event and everyone is welcome to come see the refreshed neighborhood library and celebrate together.